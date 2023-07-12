We Cannot Isolate A Region And Its Elites In A Country Where We See Ourselves As One— Festus Keyamo

Former Minister of Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo has called on the Federal Government to take decisive action to restore law and order in the troubled Southeast region. In a series of tweets, Keyamo noted that the security situation in the Southeast has deteriorated to untenable levels of “savagery”.

According to Keyamo, the Igbo elites are reluctant to publicly condemn the violence and separatism due to fear of reprisal attacks. He recalled that when the military launched tion Python Dance across the Southeast some years ago, leaders from the region strongly criticized the move. In hindsight, that operation was warranted given how unstable the region has become. With rampant killings, kidnappings and arson, parts of the Southeast risk becoming anarchic and isolated.

Keyamo stressed that the Federal Government must urgently intervene to arrest the slide into chaos. While the reticence of local leaders is understandable given intimidation by non-state actors, their voices are critically needed. He appealed to all to not pressure them unduly even as their silence will not resolve the crisis.

Ultimately, restoring order is a collective duty that cuts across regions in one united Nigeria. Keyamo emphasized that isolating the Igbo Southeast is counterproductive and will only enable separatists. With civilians living in fear, the region faces an existential threat that requires the government’s firm military and political commitment.

