We cannot continue to play poker with Nigeria’s economy, Tinubu says

President Bola Tinubu has called on the All Progressive Congress’s (APC) leadership to embrace accountability in all forms to establish its stability as a governing party. He also stressed that times are hard and unwise to continue to “play poker” with the country’s economy.

He added that especially concerning financial discipline and actively promoting top-level women and youth participation in the party’s day-to-day operations.

The president gave the charge on Wednesday during the party’s national caucus meeting, which took place at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Mr Tinubu, the APC national leader, noted that the party’s future belongs to Nigeria’s youths and women, considering their proven dedication and prowess in election matters.

“As a party, we must handle our finances very well. I hope the financial audit recommended by the National Working Committee will help us strengthen our finances better,” he stressed.

He thanked “our governors who contributed generously” to the party’s “wallet,” noting that “these times are tough.”

“We are challenged. Please, continue to support the party. Our party also needs to be more gender-friendly, and we need more participation from the youths because they own our tomorrow,” Mr Tinubu explained. “Let’s get more youths and women involved. They are very dedicated election masters.”

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Mr Tinubu’s media aide, said the caucus meeting was attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, former national chairmen Bisi Akande and John Oyegun, as well as serving governors, former governors and federal legislators.

The president gave detailed decisions taken to reform the country’s economy, reiterating that Nigeria cannot continue to sustain the treasury-depleting fuel subsidy and losses incurred by the past foreign exchange management regime.

“We can’t continue to play poker with our economy. That is why I took the decisions I have taken so far,” the president told the APC gathering.

In his welcome address, acting APC national chairman, Abubakar Kyari, commended Mr Tinubu for his steps to reposition the economy for greater productivity and future prosperity.

Mr Kyari presented two memos to the national caucus, the appointment of external auditors and the filling of vacant party offices.

The two major party positions that the caucus considered are the national chairmanship and national secretary seats that the National Executive Council will fill at its meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

(NAN)