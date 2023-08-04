We cannot condemn military coups when we do not condemn those who carry out institutional coups–Weah

A statement attributed to Liberia President, George Weah, was shared by Twitter user @Bethel_Anun, in which Weah expressed his belief that as long as ECOWAS permits fraudulent election results and manipulation of justice and judiciary, military coups will persist in Africa. He emphasized that condemning military dictatorships requires first addressing institutional coups and manipulation, which have often gone unchecked, putting democracy in Africa at risk.

Weah advocated that the authority of states and governments in West Africa should prioritize the interests of the masses. Whenever there is manipulation within the judicial system, they should defend the rights of African citizens, aiming to discourage politicians from resorting to institutional coups and misappropriation of public funds, ultimately preventing military intervention.

It’s worth noting that ECOWAS took decisive action against Niger Republic following a successful coup d’état that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum from power. The regional body imposed significant economic sanctions on the nation. They warned of military intervention if the coupists did not reverse their actions within a 7-day period.

Drawing from George Weah’s statement, he advised African leaders to tackle injustices surrounding political institutions within the region. He urged them not to allow corrupt politicians to attain elected positions through election rigging, voter apathy, mass poverty, and vote buying during elections.

However, George Weah’s statement highlights the urgent need for ECOWAS and African leaders to address issues plaguing democratic institutions. By standing up against fraudulent practices and political manipulations, they can help safeguard democracy in Africa and reduce the likelihood of military interventions in the future. Taking decisive actions against those who subvert the democratic process will strengthen the region’s governance and promote stability for its citizens.

