We cannot compare Buhari’s government with Tinubu’s own, Buhari’s government was far better- Beggar

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, it was reported that Sadiya Ado, who happens to be a beggar in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has said that the administration of the former President Muhammadu Buhari, was far better than the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was reported that Ado, who is from Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State, with just about two months into the Bola Tinubu government, said that “the Buhari administration was far better than the present one.”

It was reported that she told Saturday Tribune correspondent during the week that, the people who commonly gave them alms in the past, do not give them alms again, because they are barely getting by themselves right now.

Sadiya Ado, while talking said: “We cannot compare Buhari’s government with Tinubu’s own. Buhari’s government was far better, because then when we came out to beg from people, people gave us alms, and we were able to feed ourselves but now, we are just managing because those who used to give to us alms then, do not have again. And if they do not have, what can we do ?”

