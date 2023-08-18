“We Cannot Afford A war; when the tribunal reads our verdict, let’s join hands to build Nigeria”-PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has asked individuals who might not be pleased with the impending decision from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja to put their differences aside when the decision is announced.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory is currently being contested at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja by the Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the People’s Democratic Party’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.Now that the judges have heard all of the petitions, Nigerians are waiting for the court’s decision.

According to Francis Wale Oke, president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Nigeria has just completed its general election, which was fiercely contested, The Punch paper said. Let the Tribunal do its work before we remark on that. We ask God to lead these people. In order to go forward with laying a new foundation, we wish to implore all Nigerians to accept the Tribunal’s decision.

He added; “We cannot afford a war. We don’t want war in Nigeria. So, when the Tribunal read out its verdict, let everybody bury the hatchet. Let’s join our hands together to build Nigeria. If we do that, another election would come. The loser now can be the winner tomorrow if there is a nation.”

