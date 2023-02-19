We Cannot Accept What Buhari Is Doing, A Local Bank Manager Is Treating Us Like Slaves— Oshiomhole

Former Edo State Governor and the national leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has revealed that the party leaders will not accept the decision of President Muhammdu Buhari to change the currency at this critical time. During an interview with newsmen yesterday, Oshiomhole revealed that some cabals within the presidency are working against the candidature of Bola Ahmad Tinubu but they will fight them to the end.

According to the former Edo State Governor, he campaigned for Buhari both in 2015 and 2019 so will not accept anything from the president that will hinder the success of the party in the next election. He said Emefiele is treating Nigerian people like slaves but Buhari refused to call him to order.

“I disagree with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari. I campaigned for Buhari in 2015 and 2019, we cannot accept what he’s doing to us. A Local bank manager is treating our people as slaves, and a CBN governor that we did not elect who wanted to be President is dictating for us.” He added.

