“We Can Only Give You Access To The Stadium Two Days To The Occasion For You To Prepare” -Gov. Wike

The location of Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign event in Rivers State has been authorized by Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor declared that he had given the PDP Presidential Campaign Council his approval for Atiku’s campaign to utilize the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

He revealed this during the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council’s campaign kickoff event in the state’s Oyigbo Local Government Area.

Wike said the stadium will be open 48 hours prior to the start of the presidential campaign in Rivers State on February 11, 2023, and that the clearance came at no cost to the PDP PCC.

He also issued a warning to Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General of the PCC in Rivers State, on the decision to take possession of the stadium one month prior to the event.

Wike cautioned Sekibo that he had no right to act in this manner.

The governor said: “Let me also use this oppor­tunity to warn Abiye Sekibo. We have made approval for your pres­idential candidate to use Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, on Febru­ary 11. You have no right to be­gin to go to the stadium now. We cannot give you access to the sta­dium now. We can only give you access to the stadium two days to the occasion for you to prepare.

“Nobody gave you one month. So, if you dare it again, to go and force yourself into the stadium, I will cancel the approval with immediate effect. Dare it again, I will cancel it. Heaven will not fall. In fact, if heaven falls now, we will be happy that it was in our time heaven came down”.

