We Came Expecting To See An Empty Stadium— Tinubu Tells Kogi Residents

For their enthusiastic participation in today’s APC presidential rally, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress’s presidential candidate, commended the people of Kogi State.

Towards the end of the APC presidential rally, Tinubu gave a speech in which he thanked the crowd for attending and promised a plethora of improvements for the people of the state if he were to be elected. This morning on TVC, in his own words…

“You are a people of great integrity, and we merely wish to express our gratitude. We anticipated an empty stadium, but you blew our minds. You’re bubbling over with good vibes and eagerly awaiting our company. No matter how you got here today to greet us, whether by bus or some other form of transportation, know that God will always be grateful. Just know that I won’t forget you or your sacrifice.”

