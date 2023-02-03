We brought them to power, and we will replace them – Tinubu vows in Osun.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for president, vowed yesterday to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Tinubu, who played a key role in the current administration’s emergence, he will unquestionably succeed when the current president’s term expires.

Speaking in Yoruba for the majority of his speech at the Freedom Park in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, Tibubu continued his campaign by declaring, “We brought them to power, and we will replace them.”

While reassuring that the ousted governor, Gboyega Oyetola, would return, Tinubu claimed that the current administration has demonstrated its inability to manage Osun’s affairs.

He added that his supporters have been wreaking havoc on APC members and accused the Ademola Adeleke administration of encouraging violence.

Assuring that young people won’t have to spend years in college due to the lecturers’ strike, Tinubu said his administration would equip the populace with the skills that will make them employable. He added that his promise to the populace would remain a binding covenant.

“I make a social oath with you today that those who are jobless will find employment.” People who lack a skill will be taught the necessary one so they can support themselves. We will make soft loans available to market women and business owners once we are in government.

