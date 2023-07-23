We believe Tinubu will bring reliefs to the pains of Nigerians— UACC President

Rev. (Dr.) James Bayo Owoyemi, the President and General Overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC), would begin a three-year term in office in November 2023. In this interview, he discusses his accomplishments and offers advice to the government.

(Photo Credit: Google)

Excerpts:

Do you anticipate Nigeria being better under the new government?

This is what we have been praying for, and We believe Tinubu will bring relief to the pains of Nigeria. We shall keep asking God for successful leadership from the next administration. Since we are the only country left, it is up to us to make sure that we take care of its spiritual needs.

How can the country’s economy be strengthened, in your opinion?

The newly elected government has committed to investigating important issues that will boost our economy. These industries include agriculture, energy, power, health care, and education. Economic growth is certain if the new government is serious in its approach to running the country.

What has made you successful during the previous three years as President and General Overseer of UACC?

Success is a given when God is involved in anything. God is therefore the cause of our success. We know we can accomplish more with Him by our side.

Can you describe a few of your current accomplishments?

All of our church members have enthusiastically accepted the evangelism goals that we have set. As a result, massive crusades were successfully organized in Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, Lagos, Yewa, Abuja, Ogun/Ijebu, and Osun, with similar events being planned in Kwara and Port Harcourt. To better reach youth, the church has developed a student fellowship. We were able to establish our own place of worship in Abuja. The first women’s conference in the church was successfully put together by our team. We were able to pay off the church’s debts. By God’s Grace, the church’s financial situation has improved. (Source: Vanguard )

Josephupdates12 (

)