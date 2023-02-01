We Believe The LP Is Not Strong Enough To Win A Single Seat In The North-East – Alhassan Bawu

The Campaign Director of the Labour Party in Bauchi State, Alhassan Bawu, has dumped the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi for the standard flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking with selected journalists yesterday in Bauchi State, the former Labour Party chieftain stated that his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party was to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar after he and other Labour Party leaders in the North-East geopolitical zone noticed that they may be wasting their votes for the former Governor of Anambra State.

He stated further; “We believe the LP is not strong enough to win a single seat in the North-East.”

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State has been enjoying massive support from many Nigerians on social media platforms since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago.

News Source – The Punch Newspaper

