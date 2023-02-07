We beg in the name of God to be forgiven please, BAT will take over from where we stop-Buhari says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to forgive the shortcomings of his administration and be patient with his government. He made this plea during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally at the Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

The president also expressed his confidence in the APC presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, to win the forthcoming election. He said that Tinubu would continue from where he stopped. “Please in the name of God, be patient with us and forgive us… Tinubu will continue from where we stop,” he said.

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a rally in Katsina on Tuesday, the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, confidently addressed the crowd and attributed the economic woes of Nigeria to the Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges.

“The Covid-19 pandemic which ravaged countries across the world and several other challenges are to be blamed for Nigeria’s economic woes,” he said. Buhari also noted that his administration has recorded some modest achievements, despite the difficulties.

The APC campaign council and the APC Governors, under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum, had considered postponing the rally in honour of the 41 Katsina residents that were killed by terrorists last weekend, but Tinubu said they decided to go ahead with it with a strong determination to defeat the insurgents.

The terrorists will be dealt with, according to the former governor of Lagos State. He underlined that the terrorists would be vanquished and called evil.

He stated: “We are more powerful and superior to them, whether or not their evil deeds bring them joy and happiness. Children, widows, and those who have lost a loved one will be taken care of. Only Allah can ease our suffering. Men in uniform who gave the ultimate sacrifice must also not be forgotten.”

Tinubu has given the families of the victims who were murdered in Bakori by terrorists 100 million naira, according to an announcement made by the governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari.

Jesusbabe (

)