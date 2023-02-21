We attended a political rally today; nobody gave cash and nobody was expecting cash- Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It is no longer news that for the past 3 weeks now, Nigerians have been facing hardship due to the scarcity of the new Naira notes and the inability to use the old Naira notes for transactions.

People have resorted to doing mobile and internet transfers to perform their transactions instead of the normal cash they do spend before.

However while he was sharing his own experience about this development, the former Nigerian senator who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has given report of what happened at the political rally he attended yesterday.

While he was talking, he said that nobody gave anyone cash in the rally and that people who attended the rally did not also expect to be given cash.

He said, “We attended a political rally today; nobody gave cash and nobody was expecting cash. Everyone was moving about and looking at each other like Robots. Emefiele has turned our lives into soft copy.”

Mediateehem (

)