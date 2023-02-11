“We Assure You That We Are Committed To Uplifting And Lifting The Poor Out Of Poverty” – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has promised to boost Agriculture and create job opportunities for the youths who are most times used as agents of notorious activities such Boko Haram in the Northeast region. Peter Obi, who paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of damaturu assured the people of the state that if elected, he would boost agricultural production and provide enabling platforms for skill acquisitions for their marjories to enable them feed themselves rather than resorting to begging. Peter Obi believes Yobe state has all it takes to become one of the largest agriculture hub.

Labour Party presidential flag bearer made the eradication of poverty from the state one of his main priorities if elected. Peter Obi has promised to lift communities out of poverty by improving their agricultural body and enabling platforms for various skill acquisitions. Peter Obi promised the youths that they won’t have to resort to notorious activities as he will provide job opportunities. Here was what Peter Obi said.

“We assure you about commitment to building a new Nigeria for everybody. We assure you that we are committed to uplifting and lifting the poor out of poverty, that is our commitment. Essentially you may have all the potential to help us to fight Poverty of bringing.”

We saw how committed Peter Obi was to his projects and promises while he was the governor of Anambra state. Out of the three main candidates, Peter Obi has more potential to keep to all the promises being made.

