NEWS

“We Arrested 2 Suspects Who Hacked Into The Bank Accounts Of About 1000 Nigerians In Lagos” -Police

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 358 1 minute read

Some moments of ago, African Independent Television (AIT) reported that the special fraud unit, under the command of Commissioner Margaret Ochalla, has reacted to the rising cases of fraud currently being experienced by residents of Lagos state.

Photo used for illustrative purpose only. Credit: Google.

CP Margaret Ochalla said, “we arrested two (2) suspects who hacked into the the bank accounts of about one thousand (1000) Nigerians in ejigbo, Lagos state.”

Also, CP Margaret Ochalla said, “this command, under my watch, is committed to prosecuting anyone involved in fraudulent activities. To ensure cases of fraud are reduced to barest minimum in the state, this unit will also be synergizing with relevant bodies telecommunication firms, fintechs, the central bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria deposit insurance corporation and the Federal High court.”

Lastly, CP Margaret Ochalla said, “it is my vision to make the police fraud unit a leading unit that is dynamic, robust and efficient. One that will never rest or abdicate its duties in persecuting and recording fraud proceeding.s in the county.”

What are your thoughts about this?

Watch the full video of CP Margaret Ochalla HERE (between 1st – 3rd minutes).

Musingreports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 358 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reasons Why You Should Have Morning Sèx Regularly

7 mins ago

Common Mistakes Women Make During Sèx That Turns Men Off

17 mins ago

Ways To Improve Sèxual Performance

28 mins ago

“If you are too big or fine to be accountable to your partner, then stay single” Blessing CEO

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button