“We Arrested 2 Suspects Who Hacked Into The Bank Accounts Of About 1000 Nigerians In Lagos” -Police

Some moments of ago, African Independent Television (AIT) reported that the special fraud unit, under the command of Commissioner Margaret Ochalla, has reacted to the rising cases of fraud currently being experienced by residents of Lagos state.

Photo used for illustrative purpose only. Credit: Google.

CP Margaret Ochalla said, “we arrested two (2) suspects who hacked into the the bank accounts of about one thousand (1000) Nigerians in ejigbo, Lagos state.”

Also, CP Margaret Ochalla said, “this command, under my watch, is committed to prosecuting anyone involved in fraudulent activities. To ensure cases of fraud are reduced to barest minimum in the state, this unit will also be synergizing with relevant bodies telecommunication firms, fintechs, the central bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria deposit insurance corporation and the Federal High court.”

Lastly, CP Margaret Ochalla said, “it is my vision to make the police fraud unit a leading unit that is dynamic, robust and efficient. One that will never rest or abdicate its duties in persecuting and recording fraud proceeding.s in the county.”

What are your thoughts about this?

Watch the full video of CP Margaret Ochalla HERE (between 1st – 3rd minutes).

