‘We Are Worried That The INEC Chairman Is Yet To Disclose The Numbers Of Collected PVCs’ – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing and the Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola has raised alarm over the undisclosed number of Nigerians who have collected their PVCs at the moment. Fashola speaking in an Arise TV interview alleged that the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu is expected to release the data of Nigerians who are with their PVC in every local government and state.

He pointed out that the APC are quite worried because the INEC has refused to provide that data despite the fact that they have demanded for it. He stated that this is a strategy to determine if over voting occurs in any state or local government.

He said, ”INEC as an institution over the last few months has provided advocacy on what is gong on. How many voters they have registered, and the number of experiments they have done. But the crucial number is now missing, we have the number of registered voters, we have an indication of the number of PVCs that were printed. But there is a missing number in this game of number.

We are worried that the INEC Chairman is yet to disclose the numbers of collected PVCS. Nationally, by the state, by the local government and even the polling units. We all know that voters turnout is not 100 percent. The number of registered voters is a larger number against those who have collected their PVCs.”

