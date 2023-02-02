NEWS

We Are Working Very Hard To Ensure That Tinubu Becomes President – Femi Fani Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode former aide to the president of Nigeria has revealed that the presidential campaign team of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is trying its best to ensure that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu wins the election. He said that many people don’t want him to win the election and it is their choice or decision.

He made the statement during an interactive session on Channel Television where he said that most of the members of the APC are working hand in hand with the progress of the party. He said that about 95% of the party members are working as one and as a family ensuring that Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes president. Adding that he and some National members have been busy moving from one state to the other, like the presidential candidate, trying to put things for the party victory.

https://www.facebook.com/100044332811138/posts/802808621206891/

Source: Channel Television

