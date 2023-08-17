NEWS

We Are Waiting For Court To Disqualify Tinubu For Forgery Of Chicago University Certificate– Martin Onovo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

Martin Onovo, who ran for President in 2015 under the National Conscience Party, recently talked about his hopes for the presidential election tribunal to declare Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ineligible.

During an interview with the Sun paper, Onovo explained that there are a few reasons why he believes Tinubu might be disqualified. One of those reasons is the alleged fake certificate from Chicago State University.

In his own words, “We’re waiting for the court to say that Alhaji Tinubu can’t run because of the fake Chicago State University certificate, multiple lies under oath, being a citizen of Guinea, and giving $460,000 from drug sales to the US government.”

It should be recalled that Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr. Peter Obi from the Labour Party are also challenging the election victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which was announced after the February 25th election.

What are your thoughts on this? Please share your thoughts in the comment section.

HealthTourist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Long Gowns That Can Make You Look Good As A Woman

2 mins ago

Free Flowing Gowns You Can Rock As A Woman

13 mins ago

It was clear that BAT did not qualify to participate in the election, & he lost the election–Onovo

22 mins ago

Here Are Some Beautiful Plain And Patterned Outfits You Can Add To Your Wardrobe

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button