We Are Waiting For Court To Disqualify Tinubu For Forgery Of Chicago University Certificate– Martin Onovo

Martin Onovo, who ran for President in 2015 under the National Conscience Party, recently talked about his hopes for the presidential election tribunal to declare Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ineligible.

During an interview with the Sun paper, Onovo explained that there are a few reasons why he believes Tinubu might be disqualified. One of those reasons is the alleged fake certificate from Chicago State University.

In his own words, “We’re waiting for the court to say that Alhaji Tinubu can’t run because of the fake Chicago State University certificate, multiple lies under oath, being a citizen of Guinea, and giving $460,000 from drug sales to the US government.”

It should be recalled that Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr. Peter Obi from the Labour Party are also challenging the election victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which was announced after the February 25th election.

What are your thoughts on this? Please share your thoughts in the comment section.

HealthTourist (

)