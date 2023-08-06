We Are The Only Country In Africa That Fought A Civil War In Which Over 3m People Were Killed-FFK

Femi Fani-Kayode, the Director of New Media committee of the now disbanded All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has once again offered his thoughts on the ongoing coup in Niger Republic.

According to a report from The Guardian paper, soldiers in Niger claimed to have ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The situation unfolded with armed troops surrounding the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital of a nation known for its instability. This occurred shortly after the president’s detention, and a group of soldiers even appeared on the country’s national television.

Femi Fani-Kayode responded to this development on his verified Facebook page, expressing his frustration. He shared that he had received numerous video clips and calls through WhatsApp, inundating him with content showing soldiers from Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali marching and chanting war songs against Nigeria. He went on to criticize these soldiers, likening them to disrespectful protesters and using derogatory terms.

Fani-Kayode also reminded his audience of Nigeria’s resilience, highlighting the fact that the country survived a civil war that claimed the lives of over 3 million people. Despite this history of conflict, Nigeria managed to stay united. His recent Facebook post stirred significant reactions from his fans and followers across various social media platforms.

TomTundex (

)