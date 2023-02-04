We are targeting 25% votes before in some northern states; our target now is 55-70% votes—Babachir

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation, said that going to the 2023 presidential election, states in the north that they in Labour Party are targeting 25% votes before, they are now targeting 55 to 70%.

Babachir Lawal made the statement when he was airing his view on the unprecedented support the Labour Party and the Obi/Datti movement have gained in the north.

According to Babachir Lawal, he said that what they are getting as support now it’s beyond their calculation and permutation which in other words best their imagination.

Babachir Lawal flashed back to when the election season commence, he observed that Peter Obi was not the factor then in terms of permutation, prediction, and computation as to what will happen. He said the expectation of the majority was that the race will be between the APC and PDP.

However, Babachir Lawal said, “Out of nowhere, Peter Obi comes in, followed by Rabiu Kwanwaso and the whole permutation change. “

Babachir Lawal then claim that as he speaks, Peter Obi has run PDP out of Adamawa state, they have run PDP out of Taraba state, Plateau, Kaduna state,

“Quite a number of states where our calculation, and we are targeting 25% but now we are targeting anything from 55% to 70% in the majority of the states in the north.

