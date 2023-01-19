NEWS

We Are Taking Precautions – Baba-Ahmed Speaks On Why Northern Elders Are Yet To Endorse A Candidate

The spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that they are not in a rush to endorse any presidential candidate. While featuring on a live television programme monitored by Premium Times, he said that they are taking precautions and they still have about six weeks to take a decision.

Speaking further, he noted that they are taking a lot of things into consideration before endorsing a candidate. Mr. Baba-Ahmed revealed that they have been monitoring what presidential candidates are doing and saying to get votes from Nigerians, adding that they are also monitoring what their governorship and National Assembly candidates are saying.

“This time, we are taking precautions. We are saying be careful, don’t rush into judgment. We still have about six weeks to take a decision. We are doing a lot of good things in terms of following around and accessing what candidates are doing and what they are saying.”

He made it clear that governance is not just about one person, which is why they haven’t rushed to endorse a candidate. He said that Nigeria doesn’t need an ethnic president or one voted based on his faith, adding that Nigeria needs a courageous president who will face problems and deal with them.

Mr. Baba-Ahmed also made it clear that the group would endorse a candidate before the election.

