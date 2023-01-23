We Are Sure Our Oppositions Are Responsible For The Killing Of Our Supporters In Ebonyi – APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Two Gunmen operating on a motorcycle reportedly stormed an APC party meeting in Mkpuma Akpatakpa village, Izzi Local Government Area in Ebonyi state on Friday, 20th of January 2023 and shot two people to death.

According to the report on The Cable , the gunmen sped off immediately after killing the two APC supporters. Other members at the meeting were said to have been hospitalized after sustaining various degrees of injuries from the attack.

While Speaking on the incident, the APC state Chairman in Ebonyi state, Stanley Emegha has pointed accusing fingers at the opposition parties in the state for allegedly being responsible for the attack.

The politician mentioned that politics is not a do or die affair and not worth killing people over. In his words, he said: “Our members were attacked at their meeting. Some hoodlums attacked them and two of them were killed, while some were injured.”

Photo: Stanley Emegha.

“We are sure that the opposition is responsible for the attack. All we are calling for is for peace to reign in Ebonyi state. Killing the people of Ebonyi because of politics isn’t the right thing to do.”

