We Are Suing Godswill Akpabio Over The Payments Of Holiday Allowances Into Senators Accounts- SERAP

The Socio-Economic Right Accountability Project, SERAP, has noted that they are making plans to sue the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over the alleged payment of holiday allowances, by the Clerk of the National Assembly, into the various bank accounts of Senators, while some 137 million poor Nigerians face severe economic hardship.

SERAP made this disclosure in a tweet it made on its twitter handle on Thursday morning, in relation to the recent statement that was made by the Senate President, at the chamber of the National Assembly, informing the senators that “a token has been sent to their respective bank accounts” to enable them enjoy their holidays.

SERAP Wrote: “BREAKING: We’re suing the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over the alleged payments of “holiday allowances” by the Clerk of the National Assembly into the “various accounts”of Senators while some 137 million poor Nigerians face severe economic hardship.”

It should be recalled that a certain video recently went viral on social media platforms, and on the video, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, was seen informing other Senators that a token has been sent to their various bank accounts, so as to enable them enjoy their holidays.

Going by this particular move that is about to be made by SERAP, I really think that this is a right step in a right direction, because it is very wrong that Nigerians will be suffering and passing through hardship, while these greedy politicians will be there lavishing public fund without having anything to show for it.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)