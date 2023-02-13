We Are Spreading The Gospel Of Bola Tinubu — Akin Alabi

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. Popular Nigerian lawmaker, Akin Alabi has come out to state that They are going from Community to community, street to street, house to house spreading the gospel of all progressive congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akin Alabi made released this statement via his official Twitter handle few hours ago.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by Akin Alabi, he said; “Sunday? Doesn’t matter. Community to community, street to street, house to house, we are spreading the gospel of Bola Tinubu. Feel free to do the same for your candidate as well”.

