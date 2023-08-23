We are Required To Return 42% of Subsidy Removal Palliative Provided By Federal Government— Uba Sani

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has revealed that the state has received palliatives from the federal government of Nigeria, and how the state is going to spend the money on buying bags of rice to distribute to the poor people in the state, and to help people living with disabilities.

According to Uba Sani who appeared on Arise television, He said;

“We have agreed and decided collectively with the support of all the trade unions to buy 43,000 bags of 50 kg of rice. I’m purchasing 43,000 bags of rice, which translates to 1 billion 935 million naira. This amount comes from the 2 billion provided by the federal government. We are required to return 42 percent of the money because it’s a significant amount. The grant is 52 percent. Looking at the calculation, we’ll have a difference of about 65 million. This 65 million difference will be used to support the logistics of people with disabilities, widows, and those who live in internally displaced camps in the Kaduna”

Watch the video below From 0:45 Minutes:



