‘ We are ready to accept Kwankwso if he decamps from NNPP ‘- APC National Chairman, Ganduje reveals

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed that his party was ready to willingly accept Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) if he intend joining the ruling party.

According to DAILY POST NEWS, he recently made this known while stressing that his emergence as the party’s National Chairman would help Kwankwaso to join the political easily since they are both indigene of the same State.

In summary, Ganduje said: ‘ Nobody would say Kwankwaso is not a good politician; at least he was a two – term Kano Governor although in disrupted tenures. He was Minister of Defence even though he does not know what defence is and he was once a Senator, even though he never said anything throughout his stay there. But if he is willing to decamp to the APC, our door is open especially now that someone from his state is the party chairman. It will be easier for him to lobby ‘.

