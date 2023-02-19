NEWS

We Are Ready For Election, Nigerian Army Will Deal With Trouble Makers- General Irabor

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

According to AriseTv, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has expressed the commission’s readiness for the conduct of the polls. They noted the election will hold 25th of February.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Irabor has also vowed that the military will deal with trouble makers.

Politicians should urged their followers and members of their political parties to shun violence on Election Day. Violence during elections can lead to chaos and disruption of the electoral process, which can have serious consequences for the country’s democracy. When political parties urge their followers to shun violence, it promotes a peaceful election process, which is essential for the country’s political stability and development.

Election violence can also lead to the manipulation of election results, which undermines the fairness of the election. When political parties urge their followers to shun violence, it helps to ensure a fair and free election process.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

