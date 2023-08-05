We Are Permitted To Ask God Questions But We Are Not Permitted To Question God – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide spoke to his members on “Meet Jesus The Great Physician And His Great Prescriptions” (Part 3)” at August 2023 Week of Spiritual Emphasis Day 3 Service.

According to him, “Challenges are not strange to life. Champions are made of challenges. Now we are seated in Heaven but there was war in Heaven. Satan fought to take over. Satan vowed to keep making war with the seed of the Word. It’s not unspiritual to be challenged. Job had no issues in his walk with God, he was challenged. But it is unscriptural to be defeated. Don’t watch the enemy take you for a ride; put up a fight. You are called to put up a fight not to start questioning God.”

He then said, “We are permitted to ask God questions but we are not permitted to question God – We may stay forever there. All that needed to be put together for you and I to live a triumphant life is already settled; it is our part that we need to settle. Every armour available to you when the going goes tough, put them together and quit you like men and fight. Not complaining like a captive. It is not unspiritual to be challenged.”

Moreso, Christ was a walking Spirit; he carried the Holy Ghost without measure. He was born of the Holy Ghost, empowered by the Holy Ghost, yet was tempted – I mean gruesome temptation. But he won on every count. Wake up and say enough is enough.

Finally, he said, “In the precious name of Jesus, tonight as you react against every mark of the wicked on your life, around your life, on your health, Heavens will respond.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 1 hour 13 minutes 50 seconds

