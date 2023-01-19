We Are Not The People Deceiving People; We Are A Party For The Weak And The Oppressed—Iyorchia Ayu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to obtained news reports, it was gathered that the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, said on Thursday that the leadership of the PDP under his watch has returned the party to ordinary Nigerians, adding that no single person or group of people can control the party anymore.

It was further gathered, according to reports, that he disclosed this while he was addressing the party loyalists and candidates who thronged out in large numbers to attend the Atiku/Okowa campaign rally, held at the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to one of his statements, Iyorchia Ayu also said that “our party’s unity is strong and unbreakable because we have identified our mistakes on time and corrected them quickly.”

“No single person or group of people can longer cause confusion in our party again because we are now like a strong rock that hundreds of ants cannot devour.”

“Do not mind what the rumor spreaders and haters are saying about us all about. Many of them termed our party as “People Deceiving People,” while many called us various names, but we are not bothered by their actions.” “We are not the people deceiving people; we are a party for the weak and the oppressed .”

“Our party was created to set Nigeria free from corrupt leaders and to also ensure the rapid growth and development of our beloved country. Therefore, nobody can threaten the unity of our party.” He said

