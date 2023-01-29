This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We Are Not Social Media Compliant People, But We Are People On The Ground – Gov Sule To Obi’s Supporters

The governor of Nasarrawa state, Abdullahi Sule may have taken a swipe at the supporters of the labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, where he pointed out that the supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC are people ready to work on the ground and show their support for Bola Tinubu.

The governor who spoke in an interview, according to The Cable News noted that he doesn’t have a problem with Peter Obi’s aspiration to become the president, as he is well aware of what his party has ahead of the presidential elections.

Abdullahi Sule noted that Peter Obi is mostly known on the social media space, but his party has the support of people on the ground who will eventually vote for the former governor of Lagos state.

The governor who was of the opinion that they have people on ground willing and ready to cast their votes in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, stressed that an example of such scenario was seen when Peter Obi came to the state.

He said Peter Obi did not receive the reception he normally get on social media when he came to campaign in Lafia, and that it is evident of the fact that it is those on ground who will be pivotal in the elections, and not just those who are merely social media complaint.

In his words…”Peter Obi’s movement is a social media movement, and I don’t have any problem with it. For some of us, we are not social media-compliant people. We are people on the ground”

