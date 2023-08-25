We Are Not Happy That Only 5 Ministerial Positions Were Given To The South-East – Igbo Leader, Okah

The chairman of the Ebonyi State Council of Elders and Igbo leader, Benjamin Okah has stated that the Igbos are not happy that only five (5) Ministerial positions were given to the South-East geopolitical zone of the country.

Benjamin Okah, a former Commissioner for Public Utilities in Ebonyi State, made this known while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State today.

(Photo Credit – Daily Post paper)

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in new Ministers into office after the upper chamber of the national assembly screened and confirmed them few weeks ago. The new Ministers have since assumed office in their respective Ministries.

The Daily Post paper reported that Benjamin Okah, during the press briefing said that “it was the turn of the Ebonyi Central senatorial zone to produce a minister in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration but decided to cede the position to former governor David Umahi.”

He added; “the purpose of ceding Ebonyi Central’s chance to the former governor was because of the firm belief that Umahi wouldn’t disappoint the Southeast region, especially in delivering quality infrastructure for the country.”

(Photo Credit – Daily Post paper Verified Facebook Page)

The outspoken politician stated further; “Nigerians will see a great difference in terms of delivering quality infrastructural development, especially roads, under David Umahi as Minister of Works. Igbos have always performed very well in every ministry given to them.”

He noted “We are not happy that only five ministerial positions were given to the Southeast. We believe that President Tinubu will consider Southeast in other major appointments,”

Penkelemesi (

)