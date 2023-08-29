‘We Are Not Going To Sacrifice Service To Our People In The Name Of Technocrats’ – Hon Obasa Mudashiru

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Obasa Mudashiru Ajayi has alleged that the Lagos State House of Assembly will not sacrifice the service of the people to accommodate technocrats. He said in a press statement reported by TVC news that as a politician and as a lawmaker, he has the responsibility to sustain the ruling party in Lagos. According to him, the house will not allow those who do not understand the logos of the party to dictate the management of the state.

He said, ”I am a politician and I am not going to deny that, I have always been and I will continue to be. I was a Zonal Chairman, I was the exco of a ward, and I was campaign Chairman. And I remain a politician. But we must understand what political party is all about. It’s about a group of people who aspired to gain power. And we gained power since 1999 and we have to sustain it.

So we will not allow people who do not understand what it is all about, we have to guide them and protect our party. We are not going to sacrifice service to our people in the name of technocrats. If anybody is interested to know why we have taken such a decision, they should approach the house.”

[Start From 6:38]



