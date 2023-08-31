We Are Not Going To Sacrifice Service To Our People In The Name Of Technocrats’ -Hon Obasa Mudashiru

Honourable Obasa Mudashiru Ajayi, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, asserted that the service to the people will not be compromised to accommodate technocrats. In a press statement covered by TVC news, he emphasized his dual roles as a politician and lawmaker, highlighting his responsibility to sustain the ruling party in Lagos. According to him, the House is determined not to permit individuals unfamiliar with the party’s principles to influence the state’s administration.

Ajayi stated, ”I openly identify as a politician, a role I’ve consistently played and will continue to. I have served as a Zonal Chairman, held exco positions in a ward, and served as a campaign Chairman. My identity as a politician is unwavering. However, we must comprehend the essence of a political party – a collective effort to attain power. Since 1999, we have secured power, and it’s our duty to uphold it.”

He added, “We cannot let those who lack a full understanding of our party’s ethos dictate our course. Our aim is to guide and safeguard our party. We will not compromise service to our citizens in favor of technocrats. If anyone seeks to understand our decision, they are welcome to engage with the House.”

