We are not fighting corruption to impress Transparency International – FG

The anti-corruption drive in Nigeria has taken four steps backward, according to Transparency International’s corruption perception index, which has prompted a response from the government.

On Wednesday, just after the Federal Executive Council meeting that was presided over by President Muhammadu buhari at the State House, Abuja, Lia Mohammed, the minister of communication and culture, spoke in favor of the APC-led administration.

Mohammed asserted that Transparency International was not the motivation behind Nigeria’s fight against corruption.

Remember that in the 2022 worldwide ranking of corruption index, Nigeria dropped from position 150 to position 154, according to Transparency International through its intermediary in Nigeria, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC).

The release of inmates, notably politicians who had been imprisoned for corruption, was one of several issues that had to be taken into consideration. The global anti-corruption organization has made public its assessment of the administrative waste and the opaqueness of cash allocations and implementation in the public sector.

The TI’s evaluation standards were also questioned by the Minister of Information and Culture, who claimed that the fight against corruption went beyond simply locating and bringing to justice suspects or those who committed such crimes.

Regarding Nigeria’s ranking by Transparency International, he said, “Our attitude remains the same. It is not our goal to appease Transparency International or any other organization by fighting corruption.

Because we believe that without it, neither the economy nor even politics will be able to survive, we are fighting corruption. Because we want to be rated by everyone, we thus don’t take any action or make any modifications to counteract corruption.

But I can assure you that we don’t know which template TI is using. Whatever template they’re using obviously isn’t aware of the administration’s attempts to combat corruption.

Not only that, but how many people you’ve detained in your fight against corruption. What number have you tried? How many people have you jailed? The EFCC or the ICPC have the most impressive track records among all in that regard. When you evaluate what we are doing, it appears that you are making it difficult or even impossible to put an end to corrupt behaviors.

