We are not expecting anything less from tribunal than the declaration of Obi as the president–Abure

Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, has expressed his expectation for Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the last general election, to be declared the President by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

This comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission announced that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating strong contenders such as Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Both Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The tribunal has recently begun hearing the cases presented by these political parties.

During an online meeting with the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, the Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, reacted to rumors of a potential rerun of the election being planned by the government. He indicated that one of the support they would seek from the coalition is to address this possibility.

Abure expressed strong belief in the party’s victory in the election based on their collected statistics and results, stating that they are anticipating nothing less than Peter Obi being declared the President of Nigeria. However, in the event that this declaration does not occur due to the alleged government plan for a rerun, Abure suggested that they should also be prepared for such an eventuality.

