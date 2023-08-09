“We Are Not Even Secured Ourselves, So How Can We Use Our Resources To Go To War In Niger” – A. Wali

Former Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali has come out to speak against the prospect of Nigeria and the rest of ECOWAS states going to war in Niger over the refusal of military Junta to step down from power.

According to Aminu Wali who appeared in an interview on Arise TV, Nigeria at this point cannot afford to go to war because we need our military and resources to bring peace and security within Nigeria.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“The whole of ECOWAS is looking at Nigeria for this war, not any other country. And when we look at our own situation today, internally, we need the resources, we need the military to bring peace and security to Nigeria. How can we decide to use our resources to fund a war in a foreign country. We are not even secured ourselves, we just cannot go to war.”

