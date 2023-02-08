This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We Are Not Bothered About Filling Up Stadiums But Filling The Hearts Of Nigerians- Datti Ahmed

The labor party Vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed has said having a full stadium is not the goal but filling the hearts of Nigerians

It is no longer news that Datti and his principal, Peter Gregory Obi have been conducting a series of rallies ahead of the presidential election in February

Speaking On Channels TV about the acceptance that the party has been getting at various venues, Datti said it has been encouraging and overwhelming and that party is proud of its supporters

He said, aside from filling venues, the most important thing is that the party is filling the hearts of Nigerians

When he was asked “Are you saying that All of the venues have been filled as you excepted?

He said ” No that is not true, the result we have been getting from our venues has been overwhelming. The issue is that some of the places we got are not what we wanted for example in Kebbi, we were given a space for a horse race which was extremely big so we had to take a part of the place and we filled it. Besides, I want to move away from the thinking of Nigerians about filling a venue. What about filling the hearts of Nigerians? what we believe is filling the hearts of Nigerians, filling the hearts of those who fill the nation is better than filling stadiums”

Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed was on Channels TV 📺 tonight with Seun Okinbaloye!

