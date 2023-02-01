We Are Not Aware Of People Working Against Tinubu – FG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The federal government has said that it is not aware of some people in the Presidential Villa working against the victory of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 elections.

In response to claims made by the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that some people in Aso Rock were trying to sabotage Tinubu, the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this statement on Wednesday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

Officially, according to the minister, the government was not aware of anyone acting in such a way inside the Presidential Villa.

He claimed that the government had treated all candidates equally, regardless of their partisan affiliation, and that President Muhammadu Buhari had repeatedly shown that he supported transparent, fair, and free elections.

After the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the minister was asked to comment. He said: “On a more sombre note, one thing I can assure you is that no matter what, this administration is focused, determined to ensure a free and fair elections. However, I believe that the most significant figure in this administration is Mr. President, who has demonstrated his commitment to free, fair, and credible elections both his words and actions.

And a fair, free, credible election means that no one is favoured or disadvantageed. And he makes that abundantly obvious wherever he goes; just last Friday, when he was in Daura, he made the same statement.

“We are not formally aware of anyone working against a candidate.”

El-Rufai claimed that the Aso Rock saboteurs were people who had bitterly supported losing candidates in the party’s presidential primaries.

I think there are Villa factions that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their candidate, he claimed. The primaries were not won by their candidate.

They’re attempting to make us lose the election, and they’re hiding behind the president’s commitment to upholding morality.

“I’ll give two examples. First, we all decided that the fuel subsidy, which is costing the nation trillions of Naira, would be eliminated. In fact, I explained to the President why it had to go during our conversation. Because it seems contradictory to spend N2 trillion on petroleum subsidies while having a capital budget of N200 billion for federal roads. When the subsidy issue began to escalate in 2021, I had this conversation with the President. He was persuaded. We went. It evolved. Governmentwide agreement led to a change.

“This currency makeover is the second example I’ll use. You must comprehend the President. The Central Bank Governor is being held responsible for the redesign of the currency, but No. You must go back and examine Buhari’s inaugural address as president. He did this; the Buhari-Idiagbon administration changed our currency covertly in an effort to find individuals hiding illicit monies. It has the best of intentions. It is the President’s right. However, doing so now, within the allowed time, is neither politically nor economically sensible.

At a rally in Ogun State, Tinubu stated that some government officials were acting as fifth columnists and sabotaging the party’s electoral prospects by causing the gasoline and new naira note crises.

A few days following Tinubu’s comments about scarce fuel and new naira notes, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, extended the date for phase-out of the old naira notes. According to dailytust report.

Ismaeeliii (

)