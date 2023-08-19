We Are Not Accepting The Scrapping Of The Minister Of Niger Delta Affairs – Emmanuel Essien

The National Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Development Forum, Senator Emmanuel Essien had stated that the emergency meeting of the Pan Niger Delta Forum agreed that they are not going to accept the scrapping of the minister of Niger Delta Affairs by President Bola Tinubu. He said in an interview with Arise Tv that the Niger Delta Affairs ministry was created by Late President Yar’Adua to handle the problems of the Niger Delta region. According to him, they were surprised when President Tinubu omitted the Niger Delta minister from his portfolio.

He said, “We were surprised when the portfolios were given to ministers and the Niger Delta was conspicuously missing. We had to summon an emergency meeting of the Pan Niger Delta Forum to deliberate on it, and we came up with the resolution that we are not accepting the scrapping of the minister of Niger Delta affairs. The ministry of Niger Delta was the initiative of Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua based on the problems that existed in the Niger Delta region.”

