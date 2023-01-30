We Are Lucky To Have Tinubu In APC, We Shouldn’t Look For Someone Else In Sokoto -Akeredolu Says

The Zonal Coordinator of Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Committee, Rotimi Akeredolu has assured members of the All Progressives Congress that their presidential candidate will come out victorious in the coming elections.

Speaking at the party’s central senatorial campaign rally held at Our Saviour’s Primary School, Esso Area, Ondo State, the governor remarked that the APC is lucky to have Tinubu. He went on to describe Tinubu as reliable noting that he in the best position to be the President of Nigeria.

Addressing a large crowd of party members and supporters at the rally, he said, “Tinubu is the only candidate that can engender desired change and development in the country. Tinubu will be elected as the President. Should we be looking for someone else in Sokoto or Adamawa when we have a reliable and competent person amongst us. We are lucky to have Asiwaju Tinubu in APC. He will win.”

Do you believe that Tinubu is the best candidate to bring positive change to Nigeria?

Source: Vanguard News

