‘ We are in support of Wike appointment as Minister ‘- Rivers PDP discloses

The Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that it supported the decision of its Former Governor, Nyesom Wike to be appointed as a Minister under the current administration.

According to DAILY POST NEWS, this was disclosed in a statement recently released by Mr. Ogbonna Nwuke, a Chieftain of the political party who claimed that the party’s Presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and some party stakeholders were planning to deal with Wike.

The statement partly reads: ” No amount of blackmail, intimidation, provocation and threat will therefore deter the former Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike from responding to a call to service at a time of national emergency. We wish to remind PDP of the danger in taking precipitate steps that might indeed mark the beginning of the end of a party that we have all labored to build “.

