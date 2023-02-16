We Are In Control Of The Northwest & Whoever Wins The Northwest Will Win This Election-Atiku’s Aide

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has shared his views concerning the forthcoming presidential election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the presidential election will hold on the 25th of February, 2023 across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

Daniel Bwala, in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper, stated that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been able to make the message clear to the Nigerian people that he has an agenda for Nigeria in security, unity and restructuring.

In his words; “We are in control of the Northwest, and whoever wins the Northwest will win this election. Atiku has been able to make the message clear to the Nigerian people that he has an agenda for Nigeria in security, unity, restructuring, education, and the economy, and this has been clearly defined”

Source – The Punch paper

