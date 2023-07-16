We are in a state of dismay because, for the past 22 days, I have lost my vice president-Baba Othman Ngelzarma

In an interview with Arise , National President Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Baba Othman Ngelzarma, stated that they have been in a state of dismay and discord because, for the past 22 days, they have lost their national vice president, Engr. Manil Lamido, who has been missing along the Kaduna-Zaria express way.

He further said that the government should put more effort into security because, without it, people will not be at rest.

According to him, “I must let Nigerians know that MACBAN, of which I’m the president, is in a state of dismay and disquiet because for the past 22 days, I have lost my national vice president; he went missing on the 23rd of last month. Up till now, there has been no trace or telephone call, but I believe the security is working on it. We have reported to every aspect of the security in this country to find out my national vice president, who is Engineer Manil Lamido, who hails from Katsina. On his way to Kaduna, we got lost between Zaria and Kaduna. Coming to the issue of animal husbandry business, for peace to reign, I think the government has to work hard to double down on what it is doing.

