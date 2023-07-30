We are going to survive the hardship, we are going to turn it into prosperity -President Bola Tinubu

Few moments ago, The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu took to social media to speak on the current situation of the country. In a video shared on his Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 30th day of July, 2023, The President spoke about the the reason behind his decision to remove the fuel subsidy.

In the video, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu revealed that Nigeria have embarked on the journey of new economic reforms towards a brighter and more prosperous future. He also stated that his decision to remove the fuel subsidy is to prevent unnecessary strain on Nigeria’s gas reserves and safeguarding the country’s economy from potential risks.

The President also revealed that as we navigate this crucial face of economy reform, he acknowledge that it may bring some short term challenges but however, he firmly believe that this necessary measures will pave the way for a resilient and thriving Nigerian Economy in the long run. President Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu further stressed that we are going to survive the hardship and we are going to turn it into prosperity. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Recall that few months ago, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu was sworn in as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after winning the 2023 Presidential Election and ever since then, he have made a couple of controversial decisions, we are looking forward to seeing how everything plays out. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

