We are going to see new things in our country through our president & members of the cabinet-Kumuyi

According to Daily Trust paper, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, the General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, has expressed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and encouraged Nigerians to anticipate positive results during his administration. Speaking to Daily trust paper on Tuesday before his church’s Global Crusade, Pastor Kumuyi urged Nigerians to let go of the past and embrace the new leaders. In a video circulating on Nigerian social media platforms, the cleric advised against hasty criticism of the current government.

Kumuyi said, “Those ministers that have been chosen in the cabinet; they are not new people that have never done anything. If you look at them one by one, you will see the good things they have done. If we support them, if we are not criticizing every step and they don’t know where to stand, if we accept them and we believe that God would work through them as instruments to build our nation let’s forget the past.

“This is a new day and I believe; we all believe that we are going to see new things in our country through our president and members of the cabinet. Good things will happen.”

