We are going to have a president elected by 10% of the society at the end of the day- Osuntokun

In an interview with AIT , Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of the Labour Party, expressed his concern about the electoral process and the legitimacy of the current president. Osuntokun argued that it is unjust to criticize or blame individuals for circumstances that are beyond their control.

He claimed that the president was elected with only a small percentage of the overall vote, based on compromised results from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Osuntokun pointed out that the INEC has failed to disclose the cause of the glitch and instead focused on disputing claims regarding the Biometric Voter Authentication System (BVAS) and the Integrated Results Electronic Voting (IREV) system. He criticized the INEC for attempting to maintain its credibility through what he considered a farce during the election.

Osuntokun emphasized the unfairness of holding Nigerians responsible for a president who does not represent the majority’s choice. He cited the compromised INEC’s claims as evidence, stating that they initially admitted to a glitch during the presidential election, which only saw a 30% voter turnout. Even among the limited number of voters, the president emerged as a minority president. Consequently, Osuntokun concluded that the upcoming president would ultimately be elected by a mere 10% of society. He argued that Nigeria should not bear the blame for supposedly electing the current president, as the circumstances surrounding his election were questionable.

“Going by what the compromised INEC has said First, they said there was a glitch; this is the presidential election, which featured about a 30% turnout of voters. And out of the voters that voted, the president, even on that scale, is a minority president. So at the end of the day, we’re going to have a president who is elected by 10 percent of society. So in the first place, Nigeria shouldn’t be held responsible for saying that they voted for this president”.

