‘We Are Getting 3 Ministers In Ogun Whereas A Whole Zone Like South East Is Getting 5’ – Sowunmi

A Former PDP governorship Aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi has alleged that Ogun State has gotten 3 ministers while the South East has only gotten 5 ministers in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet. He said in an interview with Arise TV news that if the President had followed the federal character, his cabinet members wouldn’t be more than 37.

He said, ”Federal character says that you should have at least one minister per state. And that should give you 37, we can at least say that you were restrained by the law. What will be your excuse for picking 48 ministers? And then to make it more difficult to accept that you are following something equitable, we have seen that some zones got more than some other zones.

In a state like mine in Ogun, we are getting 3 ministers whereas a whole South East is getting 5. So technically what you are saying to us is that if the Federal Character did not say take one per state. Probably you would have come up with a cabinet where the Southeast will not even get one.”

[Start From 9:42]



