We Are Facing Challenges In The Court – President Tinubu Tells National Executive Council Of APC

The number one citizen of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the National Executive Council (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress that the party is facing challenges in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The former Governor of Lagos State stated this on Thursday, according to Premium Times paper.

The National Executive Council meeting of the ruling party was attended by many chieftains and stakeholders of the party.

During the meeting, former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje emerged as the national chairman of the party while Senator Bashiru from Osun State emerged as the National Secretary of the ruling party.

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders.

He defeated Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP and many others to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

In his speech during the NEC meeting, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said; “Yes we are facing challenges in the court but I think this is the most credible election in Nigeria. So, we must congratulate ourselves.”

He stated further; “As a democrat, those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory,”

Source – Premium Times paper

