We are facing challenges in the court but I think this is most credible election in Nigeria- Tinubu

According to a news that was published by Thisday paper online this morning, it was reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, said that he believed strongly that the election that brought him into office as the president of the country, was the most credible in the country’s political history.

It was reported that, President Bola Tinubu stated this at a meeting with members of his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja to officially ratify former Kano State Governor, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the party.

It was reported that the president, as well told the APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that, the All Progressives Congress and government, must find a way to satisfy the yearnings of the people.

While he was talking, he said, “Yes, we are facing challenges in the court, but I think this is the most credible election in Nigeria. So, we must congratulate ourselves. As a democrat, those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory.”

