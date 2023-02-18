NEWS

“We Are Down To Crunch Time, Our Strength Lies In Our Diversity” Peter Obi Tells Nigerians

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, Labour Party’s Presidential flag bearer Peter Gregory Obi, has addressed Nigerians ahead of the presidential poll.

Stating, that the change his administration seeks to bring will be all encompassing.

“Fellow Nigerians, we are down to crunch time, seven days to the auspicious day.”

“Our power lies in our diversity, and inorder to reset and reboot our beloved country in all ramifications, we must commemorate our shared values and responsibilities.”

“Thus, in this march to liberty, I have not come out for myself; I have come out for the millions of youths that are losing hope in Nigeria.”

This got his supporters talking. See some reactions below:

@Tayo: “We are in this together your Excellency, victory is assured for a better Nigeria.”

@Ifeanyi: “Our labour shall never be in vain. Amen.”

@John: “Man of the people.”

You can air your view in the comment section.

